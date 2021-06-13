Cancel
Eagle Pass, TX

Paying too much for gas Eagle Pass? Analysis shows most expensive station

Eagle Pass News Flash
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qrTgl_0aSztPUk00

(EAGLE PASS, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Eagle Pass?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.26 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Eagle Pass area was $2.79 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.73 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Eagle Pass area appeared to be at Exxon, at 3002 Us-57.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon

3002 Us-57, Eagle Pass
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.54
$3.29

Mobil

2455 E Main St, Eagle Pass
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.39
$3.09

Shell

3165 Del Rio Blvd, Eagle Pass
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to H-E-B at 2135 E Main St. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.73 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Eagle Pass, TX
