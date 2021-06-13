Paying too much for gas Eagle Pass? Analysis shows most expensive station

(EAGLE PASS, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Eagle Pass?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.26 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Eagle Pass area was $2.79 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.73 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Eagle Pass area appeared to be at Exxon, at 3002 Us-57.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 3002 Us-57, Eagle Pass

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.54 $ 3.29

Mobil 2455 E Main St, Eagle Pass

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ 3.09

Shell 3165 Del Rio Blvd, Eagle Pass

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to H-E-B at 2135 E Main St. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.73 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.