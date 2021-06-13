Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Helena, MT

Where’s the most expensive gas in Helena?

Posted by 
Helena Daily
Helena Daily
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZYaCi_0aSztOrF00

(HELENA, MT) If you’re paying more than $2.94 for gas in the Helena area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Helena area was $2.94 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.92 to $2.94 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Helena area appeared to be at Safeway, at 611 N Montana Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

Safeway

611 N Montana Ave, Helena
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.24
$3.44
$3.19

Exxon

1202 Prospect Ave , Helena
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.24
$3.44
$3.19

Sinclair

1831 11Th St, Helena
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$3.19

Holiday

606 N Fee St, Helena
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.19
$3.39
$--

Holiday

401 Euclid Ave, Helena
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.24
$3.44
$3.19

Exxon

1721 Cedar St, Helena
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 2195 E Custer Ave. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.92 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Helena Daily

Helena Daily

Helena, MT
12
Followers
20
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Helena Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
City
Helena, MT
Local
Montana Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Safeway#611 N Montana Ave
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
News Break
Costco
Related
Helena, MTPosted by
Helena Daily

Here’s the cheapest gas in Helena Saturday

(HELENA, MT) According to Helena gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.08 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 2195 E Custer Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Conoco at 1 Jackson Creek Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.07.
Helena, MTPosted by
Helena Daily

Check out these homes on the Helena market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: VIEWS, VIEWS, VIEWS of Helena, surrounding valley, and mountains. This gorgeous condo is move in ready and has kitchen, laundry, master bedroom; master bath;
Helena, MTPosted by
Helena Daily

Trending lifestyle headlines in Helena

(HELENA, MT) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Helena area, click here.
Helena, MTPosted by
Helena Daily

Coming soon: Helena events

1. Curtis Grimes & Luke Prater; 2. 2021 Champs for the Children 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home.Save $5; 3. National Park Radio; 4. Montana Farm to School Summit - 2021; 5. Helena Ales For Trails 2021;
Helena, MTPosted by
Helena Daily

Helena gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(HELENA, MT) Depending on where you fill up in Helena, you could be saving up to $0.07 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 2195 E Custer Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.87 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.94 at Safeway at 611 N Montana Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Helena, MTPosted by
Helena Daily

Top Helena news stories

(HELENA, MT) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Helena. We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Helena, MTPosted by
Helena Daily

Sunday has sun for Helena — 3 ways to make the most of it

(HELENA, MT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Helena. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.