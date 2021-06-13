Where’s the most expensive gas in Helena?
(HELENA, MT) If you’re paying more than $2.94 for gas in the Helena area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Helena area was $2.94 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.92 to $2.94 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Helena area appeared to be at Safeway, at 611 N Montana Ave.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.24
$3.44
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.24
$3.44
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.19
$3.39
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.24
$3.44
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$3.19
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 2195 E Custer Ave. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.92 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.