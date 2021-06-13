Where’s the most expensive gas in Helena?

(HELENA, MT) If you’re paying more than $2.94 for gas in the Helena area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Helena area was $2.94 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.92 to $2.94 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Helena area appeared to be at Safeway, at 611 N Montana Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

Safeway 611 N Montana Ave, Helena

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 3.44 $ 3.19

Exxon 1202 Prospect Ave , Helena

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 3.44 $ 3.19

Sinclair 1831 11Th St, Helena

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Holiday 606 N Fee St, Helena

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ --

Holiday 401 Euclid Ave, Helena

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 3.44 $ 3.19

Exxon 1721 Cedar St, Helena

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 2195 E Custer Ave. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.92 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.