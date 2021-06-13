Cancel
Coeur D'alene, ID

Don’t overpay for gas in Coeur D'Alene: Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Coeur D'Alene News Alert
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ejl7y_0aSztM5n00

(COEUR D'ALENE, ID) Are you paying too much for gas in Coeur D'Alene?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.22 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.95 per gallon to $3.17, with an average price of $3.03 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Coeur D'Alene area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Coeur D'Alene area appeared to be at Mobil, at 2301 E Sherman Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Coeur D'Alene area that as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil

2301 E Sherman Ave, Coeur d'Alene
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.17
$--
$3.47
$--

Chevron

1801 Northwest Blvd, Coeur d'Alene
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.17
$--
$--
$--

Hayden Qwik Stop

1615 W Hayden Ave, Hayden
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.07
$--
$3.79
$3.09
card
card$3.17
$--
$--
$3.19

76

1650 W Appleway Ave, Coeur d'Alene
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.04
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.14
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

7415 N Government Way, Coeur d'Alene
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$--
$--
$3.19
card
card$3.11
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

4020 E Seltice Way, Post Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$--
$--
$3.15

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 355 E Neider Ave. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.95 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Coeur D'Alene, ID
With Coeur D'Alene News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Coeur D'alene, IDPosted by
Here’s the cheapest gas in Coeur D'Alene Saturday

(COEUR D'ALENE, ID) According to Coeur D'Alene gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.29 per gallon on gas. Costco at 355 E Neider Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.95 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mobil at 2301 E Sherman Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.24.
Coeur D'alene, IDPosted by
Coeur D'Alene gas at $2.93 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(COEUR D'ALENE, ID) Gas prices vary across in the Coeur D'Alene area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 355 E Neider Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.93 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.17 at Spirit at 701 E Sherman Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.