Don’t overpay for gas in Coeur D'Alene: Analysis shows most expensive station

(COEUR D'ALENE, ID) Are you paying too much for gas in Coeur D'Alene?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.22 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.95 per gallon to $3.17, with an average price of $3.03 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Coeur D'Alene area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Coeur D'Alene area appeared to be at Mobil, at 2301 E Sherman Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Coeur D'Alene area that as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil 2301 E Sherman Ave, Coeur d'Alene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ -- $ 3.47 $ --

Chevron 1801 Northwest Blvd, Coeur d'Alene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ -- $ -- $ --

Hayden Qwik Stop 1615 W Hayden Ave, Hayden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.07 $ -- $ 3.79 $ 3.09 card card $ 3.17 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

76 1650 W Appleway Ave, Coeur d'Alene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.14 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 7415 N Government Way, Coeur d'Alene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19 card card $ 3.11 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 4020 E Seltice Way, Post Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 355 E Neider Ave. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.95 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.