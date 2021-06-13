Don’t overpay for gas in Coeur D'Alene: Analysis shows most expensive station
(COEUR D'ALENE, ID) Are you paying too much for gas in Coeur D'Alene?
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.22 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.95 per gallon to $3.17, with an average price of $3.03 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Coeur D'Alene area.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Coeur D'Alene area appeared to be at Mobil, at 2301 E Sherman Ave.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Coeur D'Alene area that as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.17
$--
$3.47
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.17
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.07
$--
$3.79
$3.09
|card
card$3.17
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.04
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.14
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.09
$--
$--
$3.19
|card
card$3.11
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.09
$--
$--
$3.15
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 355 E Neider Ave. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.95 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.