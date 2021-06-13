Cancel
Columbia, TN

Where’s the most expensive gas in Columbia?

Columbia Digest
Columbia Digest
 8 days ago
(COLUMBIA, TN) Gas prices vary across the Columbia area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.73 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.87 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Columbia area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Columbia area appeared to be at Marathon, at 511 N Garden St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon

511 N Garden St, Columbia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Marathon

805 W James Campbell Blvd , Columbia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.09

Quik Mart

1120 Hampshire Pike, Columbia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.69
$--

Quik Mart

2223 Carmack Blvd, Columbia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

504 S James Campbell Blvd, Columbia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09

Marathon

400 S James Campbell Blvd, Columbia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Phillips 66 at 818 Hatcher Ln. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.73 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

