Titusville, FL

Where’s the most expensive gas in Titusville?

Posted by 
Titusville Today
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ae9Ng_0aSztIYt00

(TITUSVILLE, FL) Are you paying too much for gas in Titusville?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.17 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Titusville area ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $3.06, with an average price of $2.96 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 3580 Cheney Hwy.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday:

BP

3580 Cheney Hwy, Titusville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.34
$3.69
$3.15
card
card$3.06
$3.41
$3.76
$3.16

Shell

3590 Cheney Hwy, Titusville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.34
$3.69
$3.09
card
card$3.06
$3.41
$3.76
$3.16

Chevron

3585 Cheney Hwy, Titusville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.34
$3.69
$3.09
card
card$3.06
$3.41
$3.76
$3.16

BP

4353 W Main St, Mims
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.34
$3.69
$3.25
card
card$3.06
$3.41
$--
$3.15

BP

3460 Garden St, Titusville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.95
$--
$--
$3.11
card
card$3.02
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

4412 W Main St, Mims
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 3350 Columbia Blvd. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Titusville Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

