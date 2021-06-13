Where’s the most expensive gas in Titusville?

(TITUSVILLE, FL) Are you paying too much for gas in Titusville?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.17 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Titusville area ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $3.06, with an average price of $2.96 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 3580 Cheney Hwy.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday:

BP 3580 Cheney Hwy, Titusville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.34 $ 3.69 $ 3.15 card card $ 3.06 $ 3.41 $ 3.76 $ 3.16

Shell 3590 Cheney Hwy, Titusville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.34 $ 3.69 $ 3.09 card card $ 3.06 $ 3.41 $ 3.76 $ 3.16

Chevron 3585 Cheney Hwy, Titusville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.34 $ 3.69 $ 3.09 card card $ 3.06 $ 3.41 $ 3.76 $ 3.16

BP 4353 W Main St, Mims

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.34 $ 3.69 $ 3.25 card card $ 3.06 $ 3.41 $ -- $ 3.15

BP 3460 Garden St, Titusville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 3.11 card card $ 3.02 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 4412 W Main St, Mims

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 3350 Columbia Blvd. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.