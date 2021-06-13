Cancel
Statesboro Voice

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Statesboro

 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41hsKA_0aSztHgA00

(STATESBORO, GA) Are you paying too much for gas in Statesboro?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.23 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.66 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.77 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Statesboro area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Statesboro area appeared to be at Exxon, at 240 S Main St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon

240 S Main St, Statesboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$--
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$--

Enmarket

604 Northside Dr E, Statesboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99
card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$3.09

Parker's

11012 Us-301, Statesboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$3.24
$3.64
$3.01

Parkers

12399 Us-301 S, Statesboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.19
$3.59
$3.09

Shell

141 Lanier Dr, Statesboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.19
$3.59
$--

Parker's

1588 Brampton Ave, Statesboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.19
$3.59
$3.01

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 12440 Us-301 S. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.66 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

