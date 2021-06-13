Analysis shows most expensive gas in Statesboro

(STATESBORO, GA) Are you paying too much for gas in Statesboro?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.23 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.66 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.77 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Statesboro area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Statesboro area appeared to be at Exxon, at 240 S Main St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 240 S Main St, Statesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ -- card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ --

Enmarket 604 Northside Dr E, Statesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99 card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Parker's 11012 Us-301, Statesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.24 $ 3.64 $ 3.01

Parkers 12399 Us-301 S, Statesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Shell 141 Lanier Dr, Statesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ --

Parker's 1588 Brampton Ave, Statesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.01

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 12440 Us-301 S. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.66 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.