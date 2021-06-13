Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wausau, WI

Paying too much for gas Wausau? Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Wausau Today
Wausau Today
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fFm52_0aSztGnR00

(WAUSAU, WI) If you’re paying more than $2.90 for gas in the Wausau area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Wausau area was $2.90 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.85 to $2.95 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 2100 N Mountain Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:

BP

2100 N Mountain Rd, Wausau
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$3.12

The Store

2409 N Mountain Rd, Rib Mountain
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$3.12

The Store

4005 Westview Blvd, Weston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$--

Kwik Trip

1415 West St, Wausau
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$--
$3.63
$3.12

BP

2007 Stewart Ave, Wausau
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$3.33
$--
$3.09

Kwik Trip

2950 Stewart , Wausau
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$--
$3.63
$3.12

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Krist Food Mart #91 at 711 S Grand Ave. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Wausau Today

Wausau Today

Wausau, WI
5
Followers
19
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Wausau Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wausau, WI
Traffic
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
City
Wausau, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bp#Gasbuddy Sunday#Bp#Krist Food Mart
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Wausau, WIPosted by
Wausau Today

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Wausau

(WAUSAU, WI) Depending on where you fill up in Wausau, you could be saving up to $0.11 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Krist Oil at 301 W Thomas St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.82 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 3001 Schofield Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.93.
Wausau, WIPosted by
Wausau Today

Check out these homes for sale in Wausau now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Experience the grandeur and majesty of a home that has watched all of Wausau grow around it, been cared for and loved by many
Wausau, WIPosted by
Wausau Today

Wausau gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.13 per gallon

(WAUSAU, WI) Gas prices vary across in the Wausau area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.13 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, The Store at 308 W Stewart Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.86 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 3001 Schofield Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.