Paying too much for gas Wausau? Analysis shows most expensive station
(WAUSAU, WI) If you’re paying more than $2.90 for gas in the Wausau area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Wausau area was $2.90 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.85 to $2.95 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 2100 N Mountain Rd.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$3.12
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$3.12
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.93
$--
$3.63
$3.12
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.93
$3.33
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.93
$--
$3.63
$3.12
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Krist Food Mart #91 at 711 S Grand Ave. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.