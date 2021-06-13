Paying too much for gas Wausau? Analysis shows most expensive station

(WAUSAU, WI) If you’re paying more than $2.90 for gas in the Wausau area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Wausau area was $2.90 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.85 to $2.95 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 2100 N Mountain Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:

BP 2100 N Mountain Rd, Wausau

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 3.12

The Store 2409 N Mountain Rd, Rib Mountain

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 3.12

The Store 4005 Westview Blvd, Weston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ --

Kwik Trip 1415 West St, Wausau

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ 3.63 $ 3.12

BP 2007 Stewart Ave, Wausau

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.33 $ -- $ 3.09

Kwik Trip 2950 Stewart , Wausau

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ 3.63 $ 3.12

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Krist Food Mart #91 at 711 S Grand Ave. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.