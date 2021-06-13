Paying too much for gas Auburn? Analysis shows most expensive station

(AUBURN, AL) Gas prices vary across the Auburn area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.41 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Auburn area was $2.76 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.58 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Valero, at 435 -A N Dean Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Auburn area that as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday:

Valero 435 -A N Dean Rd, Auburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 1935 S College St, Auburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ -- $ --

Chevron 1884 W Longleaf Dr, Auburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 2300 Gateway Dr, Opelika

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

One Stop 305 N Donahue Dr Ste A, Auburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.84 $ -- $ 3.46 $ 2.89 card card $ 2.96 $ -- $ 3.46 $ 2.98

Exxon 1791 Shug Jordan Pkwy, Auburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.64 $ -- card card $ 2.94 $ 3.29 $ 3.64 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart Neighborhood Market at 2047 E Univeristy Dr. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.58 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.