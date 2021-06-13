Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Auburn, AL

Paying too much for gas Auburn? Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Auburn News Flash
Auburn News Flash
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07GJph_0aSztE1z00

(AUBURN, AL) Gas prices vary across the Auburn area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.41 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Auburn area was $2.76 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.58 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Valero, at 435 -A N Dean Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Auburn area that as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday:

Valero

435 -A N Dean Rd, Auburn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

1935 S College St, Auburn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$--
$--

Chevron

1884 W Longleaf Dr, Auburn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

2300 Gateway Dr, Opelika
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

One Stop

305 N Donahue Dr Ste A, Auburn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.84
$--
$3.46
$2.89
card
card$2.96
$--
$3.46
$2.98

Exxon

1791 Shug Jordan Pkwy, Auburn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$3.29
$3.64
$--
card
card$2.94
$3.29
$3.64
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart Neighborhood Market at 2047 E Univeristy Dr. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.58 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Auburn News Flash

Auburn News Flash

Auburn, AL
10
Followers
20
Post
418
Views
ABOUT

With Auburn News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Al#Valero
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
News Break
Walmart
Related
Auburn, ALPosted by
Auburn News Flash

Save $0.44 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Auburn

(AUBURN, AL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Auburn area offering savings of $0.44 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 2335 Bent Creek Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.55 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Valero at 435 -A N Dean Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.