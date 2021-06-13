Paying too much for gas Prescott? Analysis shows most expensive station

(PRESCOTT, AZ) Gas prices vary across the Prescott area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Prescott area ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.04 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 333 Grove Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 333 Grove Ave, Prescott

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1325 Iron Spring Rd, Prescott

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Circle K 1245 E Gurley St, Prescott

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.41 $ 3.69 $ 3.14

Fry's 950 Fair St , Prescott

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.13 $ 3.39 $ 3.14

Maverik 650 Whipple Street, Prescott

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.13

Thumb Butte Pit Stop 1451 W Gurley St, Prescott

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 3911 E Az-69. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.