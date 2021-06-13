Cancel
Stillwater, OK

Don’t overpay for gas in Stillwater: Analysis shows most expensive station

Stillwater News Flash
Stillwater News Flash
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kK3V4_0aSztCGX00

(STILLWATER, OK) If you’re paying more than $2.68 for gas in the Stillwater area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.42 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.57 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.68 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Stillwater area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Phillips 66, at 321 W Hall Of Fame Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Stillwater area that as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:

Phillips 66

321 W Hall Of Fame Ave, Stillwater
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.24
$3.49
$--

Shamrock

4002 E 6Th Ave, Stillwater
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.55
$2.97

Conoco

5808 E 6Th Ave, Stillwater
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.91

OnCue Express

1402 S Perkins Rd, Stillwater
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.70
$2.90
$3.40
$2.88

OnCue Express

724 N Main St, Stillwater
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$3.24
$3.49
$--

Phillips 66

2421 W 6Th Ave, Stillwater
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.29
$2.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 115 N Perkins Rd. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.57 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Stillwater News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

