Don’t overpay for gas in Stillwater: Analysis shows most expensive station
(STILLWATER, OK) If you’re paying more than $2.68 for gas in the Stillwater area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.42 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.57 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.68 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Stillwater area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Phillips 66, at 321 W Hall Of Fame Ave.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Stillwater area that as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.24
$3.49
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.55
$2.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.91
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.70
$2.90
$3.40
$2.88
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$3.24
$3.49
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.29
$2.89
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 115 N Perkins Rd. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.57 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.