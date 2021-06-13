Don’t overpay for gas in Stillwater: Analysis shows most expensive station

(STILLWATER, OK) If you’re paying more than $2.68 for gas in the Stillwater area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.42 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.57 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.68 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Stillwater area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Phillips 66, at 321 W Hall Of Fame Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Stillwater area that as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:

Phillips 66 321 W Hall Of Fame Ave, Stillwater

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.24 $ 3.49 $ --

Shamrock 4002 E 6Th Ave, Stillwater

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.55 $ 2.97

Conoco 5808 E 6Th Ave, Stillwater

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.91

OnCue Express 1402 S Perkins Rd, Stillwater

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.70 $ 2.90 $ 3.40 $ 2.88

OnCue Express 724 N Main St, Stillwater

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.24 $ 3.49 $ --

Phillips 66 2421 W 6Th Ave, Stillwater

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 2.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 115 N Perkins Rd. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.57 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.