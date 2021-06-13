Cancel
Williamsport, PA

Paying too much for gas Williamsport? Analysis shows most expensive station

Williamsport News Watch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WPOjE_0aSztBNo00

(WILLIAMSPORT, PA) If you’re paying more than $3.14 for gas in the Williamsport area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Williamsport area ranged from $3.09 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.14 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sunoco, at 10 Mill St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco

10 Mill St, Montoursville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

3725 Lycoming Creek Rd, Cogan Station
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

Mobil

1 W Southern Ave, South Williamsport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

4 E Mountain Ave, South Williamsport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.55
$3.95
$--

Sheetz

105 Maynard St, Williamsport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.45
$3.85
$3.55

76

1431 High St, Williamsport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.41
$3.67
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to 6th and High Mini Mart at 1037 High St. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.09 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Williamsport News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

