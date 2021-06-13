Paying too much for gas Williamsport? Analysis shows most expensive station

(WILLIAMSPORT, PA) If you’re paying more than $3.14 for gas in the Williamsport area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Williamsport area ranged from $3.09 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.14 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sunoco, at 10 Mill St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco 10 Mill St, Montoursville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 3725 Lycoming Creek Rd, Cogan Station

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mobil 1 W Southern Ave, South Williamsport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 4 E Mountain Ave, South Williamsport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.55 $ 3.95 $ --

Sheetz 105 Maynard St, Williamsport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.85 $ 3.55

76 1431 High St, Williamsport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.41 $ 3.67 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to 6th and High Mini Mart at 1037 High St. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.09 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.