Paying too much for gas Williamsport? Analysis shows most expensive station
(WILLIAMSPORT, PA) If you’re paying more than $3.14 for gas in the Williamsport area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Williamsport area ranged from $3.09 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.14 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sunoco, at 10 Mill St.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.55
$3.95
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.45
$3.85
$3.55
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.41
$3.67
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to 6th and High Mini Mart at 1037 High St. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.09 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.