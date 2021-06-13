Cancel
Zanesville, OH

Where's the most expensive gas in Zanesville?

Zanesville News Flash
Zanesville News Flash
 8 days ago
(ZANESVILLE, OH) Gas prices vary across the Zanesville area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.47 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.68 per gallon to $3.15, with an average price of $2.94 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Zanesville area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Certified, at 1402 W Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Zanesville area that as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday:

Certified

1402 W Main St, Zanesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$3.45

Sunoco

11 State St, Zanesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$--

Speedway

930 Blue Ave, Zanesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$--

Marathon

214 Underwood St, Zanesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$--
$3.49
$--

BP

1209 Blue Ave, Zanesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$--

BP

2455 West Pike, Zanesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$3.25

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sheetz at 225 N Maysville Ave. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.68 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

