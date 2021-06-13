Where’s the most expensive gas in Zanesville?

(ZANESVILLE, OH) Gas prices vary across the Zanesville area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.47 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.68 per gallon to $3.15, with an average price of $2.94 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Zanesville area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Certified, at 1402 W Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Zanesville area that as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday:

Certified 1402 W Main St, Zanesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ 3.45

Sunoco 11 State St, Zanesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ --

Speedway 930 Blue Ave, Zanesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 214 Underwood St, Zanesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ 3.49 $ --

BP 1209 Blue Ave, Zanesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 2455 West Pike, Zanesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sheetz at 225 N Maysville Ave. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.68 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.