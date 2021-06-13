Are you overpaying for gas in Delano? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(DELANO, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.01 for gas in the Delano area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.77 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.79 per gallon to $4.56, with an average price of $4.01 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Delano area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 1748 Ca-99.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 1748 Ca-99, Delano

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.69 card card $ 4.56 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 1114 Cecil Ave, Delano

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.49 $ -- $ -- $ 4.29

Chevron 1640 Ca-99, Delano

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.69 card card $ 4.49 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 2322 Girard St, Delano

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.14 $ -- $ 4.36 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Fastrip at 805 Garces Hwy. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.