Are you overpaying for gas in Delano? Survey shows most, least expensive stations
(DELANO, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.01 for gas in the Delano area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.77 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.79 per gallon to $4.56, with an average price of $4.01 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Delano area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 1748 Ca-99.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.69
|card
card$4.56
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.49
$--
$--
$4.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.69
|card
card$4.49
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.14
$--
$4.36
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Fastrip at 805 Garces Hwy. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.79 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.