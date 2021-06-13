Cancel
Delano, CA

Are you overpaying for gas in Delano? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Delano Daily
Delano Daily
 8 days ago
(DELANO, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.01 for gas in the Delano area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.77 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.79 per gallon to $4.56, with an average price of $4.01 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Delano area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 1748 Ca-99.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

1748 Ca-99, Delano
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.69
card
card$4.56
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

1114 Cecil Ave, Delano
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.49
$--
$--
$4.29

Chevron

1640 Ca-99, Delano
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.69
card
card$4.49
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

2322 Girard St, Delano
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.14
$--
$4.36
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Fastrip at 805 Garces Hwy. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Delano Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

