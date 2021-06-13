Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Plymouth

(PLYMOUTH, MA) Are you paying too much for gas in Plymouth?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.26 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.83 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.94 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Plymouth area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Plymouth area appeared to be at Mobil, at 164 South St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil 164 South St, Plymouth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.69 $ -- $ 3.39

Mobil 131 Commerce Way, Plymouth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.59 $ -- $ 3.39

Mobil 109 Court St, Plymouth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ --

Mobil 130 Main St, Kingston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.29 $ --

Cumberland Farms 154 Samoset St, Plymouth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ 3.25 $ 3.47 $ --

Cumberland Farms 41 Main St, Kingston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ 3.10 $ -- $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BJ's at 105 Shops At 5 Way. As of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.83 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.