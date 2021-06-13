Cancel
Plymouth, MA

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Plymouth

Posted by 
Plymouth News Alert
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WdurS_0aSzt8os00

(PLYMOUTH, MA) Are you paying too much for gas in Plymouth?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.26 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.83 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.94 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Plymouth area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Plymouth area appeared to be at Mobil, at 164 South St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil

164 South St, Plymouth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.69
$--
$3.39

Mobil

131 Commerce Way, Plymouth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.59
$--
$3.39

Mobil

109 Court St, Plymouth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$--

Mobil

130 Main St, Kingston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.29
$--

Cumberland Farms

154 Samoset St, Plymouth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.96
$3.25
$3.47
$--

Cumberland Farms

41 Main St, Kingston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.96
$3.10
$--
$2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BJ's at 105 Shops At 5 Way. As of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.83 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Plymouth News Alert

Plymouth, MA
With Plymouth News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

(PLYMOUTH, MA) Depending on where you fill up in Plymouth, you could be saving up to $0.26 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, BJ's at 105 Shops At 5 Way was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.83 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mobil at 131 Commerce Way, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.