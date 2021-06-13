Cancel
Leesburg, FL

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Leesburg

Leesburg Post
 8 days ago
(LEESBURG, FL) If you’re paying more than $2.94 for gas in the Leesburg area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.85 per gallon to $3.05, with an average price of $2.94 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Leesburg area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 1705 Us-441.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Leesburg area that as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

1705 Us-441, Leesburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.95
$3.40
$3.85
$--
card
card$3.05
$3.50
$3.95
$--

Sunoco

2380 Us-27-441, Fruitland Park
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.97
$3.29
$3.49
$3.14
card
card$3.03
$3.35
$3.55
$3.20

Mobil

1331 W North Blvd, Leesburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.95
$--
$3.65
$2.99
card
card$3.00
$--
$3.75
$3.09

CITGO

2101 W Main St, Leesburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.95
$3.35
$3.65
$2.99
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.69
$3.09

Mobil

4601 Cr-48, Leesburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.34
$3.69
$2.99

BP

1300 N 14Th St, Leesburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.91
$3.27
$3.62
$2.97
card
card$2.96
$3.32
$3.67
$3.02

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart Neighborhood Market at 260 Heald Way. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Leesburg Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

