Analysis shows most expensive gas in Leesburg
(LEESBURG, FL) If you’re paying more than $2.94 for gas in the Leesburg area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.85 per gallon to $3.05, with an average price of $2.94 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Leesburg area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 1705 Us-441.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Leesburg area that as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.95
$3.40
$3.85
$--
|card
card$3.05
$3.50
$3.95
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.97
$3.29
$3.49
$3.14
|card
card$3.03
$3.35
$3.55
$3.20
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.95
$--
$3.65
$2.99
|card
card$3.00
$--
$3.75
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.95
$3.35
$3.65
$2.99
|card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.69
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.34
$3.69
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.91
$3.27
$3.62
$2.97
|card
card$2.96
$3.32
$3.67
$3.02
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart Neighborhood Market at 260 Heald Way. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.