Analysis shows most expensive gas in Leesburg

(LEESBURG, FL) If you’re paying more than $2.94 for gas in the Leesburg area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.85 per gallon to $3.05, with an average price of $2.94 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Leesburg area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 1705 Us-441.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Leesburg area that as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 1705 Us-441, Leesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ 3.40 $ 3.85 $ -- card card $ 3.05 $ 3.50 $ 3.95 $ --

Sunoco 2380 Us-27-441, Fruitland Park

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.97 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.14 card card $ 3.03 $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ 3.20

Mobil 1331 W North Blvd, Leesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ -- $ 3.65 $ 2.99 card card $ 3.00 $ -- $ 3.75 $ 3.09

CITGO 2101 W Main St, Leesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 2.99 card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

Mobil 4601 Cr-48, Leesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.34 $ 3.69 $ 2.99

BP 1300 N 14Th St, Leesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.91 $ 3.27 $ 3.62 $ 2.97 card card $ 2.96 $ 3.32 $ 3.67 $ 3.02

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart Neighborhood Market at 260 Heald Way. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.