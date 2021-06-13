Paying too much for gas Lake Havasu City? Analysis shows most expensive station

(LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ) If you’re paying more than $3.26 for gas in the Lake Havasu City area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.41 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Lake Havasu City area ranged from $3.03 per gallon to $3.44, with an average price of $3.26 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Mobil, at 121 Lake Havasu Ave N.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil 121 Lake Havasu Ave N, Lake Havasu City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.44 $ -- $ -- $ --

Texaco 1571 Palo Verde Blvd S, Lake Havasu City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.44 $ -- $ 4.04 $ --

Texaco 2890 Jamaica Blvd S, Lake Havasu City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.43 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 1040 Acoma Blvd S, Lake Havasu City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.43 $ -- $ 3.79 $ 3.49

Chevron 2201 Mcculloch Blvd, Lake Havasu City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.42 $ 3.62 $ 3.84 $ --

Chevron 1597 Mcculloch Blvd N, Lake Havasu City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.42 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to ARCO at 311 Lake Havasu Ave N. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.03 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.