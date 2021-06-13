Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake Havasu City, AZ

Paying too much for gas Lake Havasu City? Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Lake Havasu City Post
Lake Havasu City Post
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fWdFb_0aSzt63Q00

(LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ) If you’re paying more than $3.26 for gas in the Lake Havasu City area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.41 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Lake Havasu City area ranged from $3.03 per gallon to $3.44, with an average price of $3.26 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Mobil, at 121 Lake Havasu Ave N.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil

121 Lake Havasu Ave N, Lake Havasu City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.44
$--
$--
$--

Texaco

1571 Palo Verde Blvd S, Lake Havasu City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.44
$--
$4.04
$--

Texaco

2890 Jamaica Blvd S, Lake Havasu City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.43
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

1040 Acoma Blvd S, Lake Havasu City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.43
$--
$3.79
$3.49

Chevron

2201 Mcculloch Blvd, Lake Havasu City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.42
$3.62
$3.84
$--

Chevron

1597 Mcculloch Blvd N, Lake Havasu City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.42
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to ARCO at 311 Lake Havasu Ave N. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.03 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Lake Havasu City Post

Lake Havasu City Post

Lake Havasu City, AZ
25
Followers
19
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lake Havasu City Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Havasu City, AZ
Local
Arizona Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Havasu#Gas Prices#Gasbuddy Sunday#Mobil#Arco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
SportsPosted by
The Hill

New Zealand weightlifter to become first transgender Olympian

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard will become the first transgender athlete to compete at the Olympics after her country tapped her for its national team. The New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC) issued a statement Sunday announcing Hubbard will join four other weightlifters, adding that she has met all of their eligibility requirements, as well as those from the International Weightlifting Federation and the International Olympic Committee, when it comes to male-to-female transition criteria.
Public SafetyNBC News

Airlines, unions ask the attorney general to crack down on passenger violence

Organizations representing airlines and workers sent letters to Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday urging stricter enforcement and consequences for violent passengers after a year of increased incidents. Together, corporations and their workers are requesting the Department of Justice and Federal Aviation Administration push for “public prosecution” of passengers who...