Paying too much for gas Lake Havasu City? Analysis shows most expensive station
(LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ) If you’re paying more than $3.26 for gas in the Lake Havasu City area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.41 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Lake Havasu City area ranged from $3.03 per gallon to $3.44, with an average price of $3.26 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Mobil, at 121 Lake Havasu Ave N.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to ARCO at 311 Lake Havasu Ave N. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.03 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.