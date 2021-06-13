Don’t overpay for gas in Paducah: Analysis shows most expensive station
(PADUCAH, KY) If you’re paying more than $2.76 for gas in the Paducah area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.25 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Paducah area ranged from $2.63 per gallon to $2.88, with an average price of $2.76 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Paducah area appeared to be at Minit Mart, at 5425 Cairo Rd.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.88
$--
$--
$3.31
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$3.19
$3.49
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$--
$--
$2.99
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy Express at 3330 Irvin Cobb Dr. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.63 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.