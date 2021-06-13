These Arms Are Snakes launch Instagram, promise “big news”

Hey there! So I'm used to writing articles that are about the community, or haunted/creepy things, basically things that are (hopefully) entertaining... so writing something so personal is a bit out of my element, but I have something I've been wanting to share with you, I've been keeping a bit of a secret. I have been going back and forth for a long time on when is the right time to let you in on what's been going on in my life, and I figured, well no time like the present, let's just do this!