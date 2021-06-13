These Arms Are Snakes launch Instagram, promise “big news”
Post-hardcore greats These Arms Are Snakes broke up in 2010, save for a surprise reunion show in 2016, but they've now launched an Instagram and one of their posts says "Big News. Anyone wanna ride the grape dragon?" Drummer Chris Common also recently posted on his Instagram, saying, "I’m rusty as hell, but I started playing again today after not 'seriously' playing for the better part of two years." Reunion shows? New music? Hopefully we'll find out more soon.www.brooklynvegan.com