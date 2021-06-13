Are you overpaying for gas in Bozeman? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(BOZEMAN, MT) If you’re paying more than $2.93 for gas in the Bozeman area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.85 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.93 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Bozeman area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Bozeman area appeared to be at Loaf 'N Jug, at 717 W College St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Bozeman area that as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:

Loaf 'N Jug 717 W College St, Bozeman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Cenex 2020 N 7Th Ave, Bozeman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Loaf 'N Jug 1910 W Main St, Bozeman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

Conoco 621 W Main St, Bozeman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.34 $ -- $ 3.19

Conoco 803 E Main St, Bozeman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 3.18

Exxon 1211 E Main St, Bozeman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 3.44 $ 3.18

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 2505 Catron St. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.