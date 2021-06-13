Cancel
Lake City, FL

Don’t overpay for gas in Lake City: Analysis shows most expensive station

Lake City Journal
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZbsUV_0aSzt1dn00

(LAKE CITY, FL) Are you paying too much for gas in Lake City?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.94 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Lake City area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Lake City area appeared to be at Exxon, at 3221 W Us-90.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon

3221 W Us-90, Lake City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.59
$2.99

Chevron

3282 W Us-90, Lake City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.59
$2.99

Chevron

128 W Us-90, Lake City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.09

CITGO

1181 Lake Jeffrey Rd, Lake City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.12
$3.42
$--

Shell

3519 N Us-441, Lake City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

3828 N Us-441, Lake City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.34
$3.79
$3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sunoco at 923 Se Fl-100. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

