Where’s the most expensive gas in Farmington?
(FARMINGTON, NM) Gas prices vary across the Farmington area, with some registering significantly above the average.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Farmington area ranged from $3.19 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.19 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Farmington area appeared to be at Smith's, at 600 E 20Th St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Farmington area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Smith's at 600 E 20Th St. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.19 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.