Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Farmington, NM

Where’s the most expensive gas in Farmington?

Posted by 
Farmington Voice
Farmington Voice
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14DdTt_0aSzt0l400

(FARMINGTON, NM) Gas prices vary across the Farmington area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Farmington area ranged from $3.19 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.19 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Farmington area appeared to be at Smith's, at 600 E 20Th St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Farmington area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Smith's at 600 E 20Th St. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.19 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Farmington Voice

Farmington Voice

Farmington, NM
28
Followers
18
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Farmington Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Farmington, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Farmington, NMPosted by
Farmington Voice

This is the cheapest gas in Farmington right now

(FARMINGTON, NM) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Farmington area offering savings of $0.10 per gallon. Sam's Club at 4500 E Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.09 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Smith's at 600 E 20Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.