Don’t overpay for gas in Alexandria: Analysis shows most expensive station

(ALEXANDRIA, LA) Are you paying too much for gas in Alexandria?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.49 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.69 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Alexandria area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Alexandria area appeared to be at Sal's Pineville Service, at 2665 La-28 E.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Alexandria area that as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday:

Sal's Pineville Service 2665 La-28 E, Pineville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 4411 Coliseum Blvd, Alexandria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.09

Chevron 4208 La-28 E, Pineville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Conoco 722 N 3Rd St, Alexandria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 15 Macarthur Dr, Alexandria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mobil 14 Mcarthur Dr, Alexandria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 3805 N Blvd. As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.49 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.