Alexandria, LA

Don’t overpay for gas in Alexandria: Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Alexandria Digest
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cg8Gp_0aSzszy900

(ALEXANDRIA, LA) Are you paying too much for gas in Alexandria?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.49 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.69 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Alexandria area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Alexandria area appeared to be at Sal's Pineville Service, at 2665 La-28 E.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Alexandria area that as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday:

Sal's Pineville Service

2665 La-28 E, Pineville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

4411 Coliseum Blvd, Alexandria
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.39
$3.09

Chevron

4208 La-28 E, Pineville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.19

Conoco

722 N 3Rd St, Alexandria
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Valero

15 Macarthur Dr, Alexandria
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Mobil

14 Mcarthur Dr, Alexandria
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 3805 N Blvd. As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.49 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Alexandria, LA
ABOUT

With Alexandria Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
