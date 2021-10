Even though I’m mostly a C# guy it comes in handy all the time. I am a full-time back-end developer, and my bread and butter is usually C# and Oracle — but I still get chances to use Python all the time. While I prefer the structural elements and solid type-enforcement and debugging of C#, Python comes in handy every time I need an automated workflow that may or may not arise again, but where creating a whole solution seems like overkill.

