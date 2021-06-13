Cancel
Danville, VA

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Danville as of Sunday

Posted by 
Danville Updates
Danville Updates
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kv4kf_0aSzsxCh00

(DANVILLE, VA) If you’re paying more than $2.83 for gas in the Danville area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.34 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Danville area ranged from $2.65 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.83 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Danville area appeared to be at Exxon, at 180 River St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon

180 River St, Danville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.62
$3.12

Valero

642 Worsham St, Danville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$--

Valero

565 Piney Forest Rd, Danville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.03
$3.51
$--

Valero

602 Arnett Blvd, Danville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.18
$3.49
$2.99

Valero

1411 South Boston Rd, Danville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.86
$3.22
$3.58
$--

Valero

1016 Goodyear Blvd, Danville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.07
$3.39
$2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Marathon at 3109 Riverside Dr. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.65 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Danville Updates

Danville Updates

Danville, VA
