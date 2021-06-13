High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Danville as of Sunday

(DANVILLE, VA) If you’re paying more than $2.83 for gas in the Danville area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.34 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Danville area ranged from $2.65 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.83 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Danville area appeared to be at Exxon, at 180 River St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 180 River St, Danville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.62 $ 3.12

Valero 642 Worsham St, Danville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 565 Piney Forest Rd, Danville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.03 $ 3.51 $ --

Valero 602 Arnett Blvd, Danville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.18 $ 3.49 $ 2.99

Valero 1411 South Boston Rd, Danville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.22 $ 3.58 $ --

Valero 1016 Goodyear Blvd, Danville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.07 $ 3.39 $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Marathon at 3109 Riverside Dr. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.65 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.