Manhattan, KS

Are you overpaying for gas in Manhattan? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Posted by 
Manhattan Digest
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h0A0i_0aSzstfn00

(MANHATTAN, KS) Are you paying too much for gas in Manhattan?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.03 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.86 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.87 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Manhattan area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Cenex, at 1816 Claflin Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday:

Cenex

1816 Claflin Rd, Manhattan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$--

Cenex

1132 Pillsbury Dr, Manhattan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Cenex

2323 Tuttle Creek Blvd, Manhattan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$--
$3.09

Cenex

3270 Kimball Ave, Manhattan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Cenex

8811 E Us-24, Manhattan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.09

Cenex

5321 Tuttle Creek Blvd, Manhattan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 1131 Bluemont Ave. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.86 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Manhattan, KS
ABOUT

With Manhattan Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

