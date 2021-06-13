Are you overpaying for gas in Manhattan? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(MANHATTAN, KS) Are you paying too much for gas in Manhattan?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.03 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.86 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.87 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Manhattan area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Cenex, at 1816 Claflin Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday:

Cenex 1816 Claflin Rd, Manhattan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ --

Cenex 1132 Pillsbury Dr, Manhattan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Cenex 2323 Tuttle Creek Blvd, Manhattan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.09

Cenex 3270 Kimball Ave, Manhattan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Cenex 8811 E Us-24, Manhattan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Cenex 5321 Tuttle Creek Blvd, Manhattan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 1131 Bluemont Ave. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.86 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.