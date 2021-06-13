Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pottstown, PA

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Pottstown as of Sunday

Posted by 
Pottstown Daily
Pottstown Daily
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gKKez_0aSzssn400

(POTTSTOWN, PA) Gas prices vary across the Pottstown area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.24 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.95 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.12 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Pottstown area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sunoco, at 381 W High St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco

381 W High St, Pottstown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$3.69

Sunoco

1435 E High St, Pottstown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.39
$3.65
$--

Turkey Hill

1600 W High St, Stowe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.59
$3.99
$--

Turkey Hill

3051 E High St, Sanatoga
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.17
$3.57
$3.97
$--

Turkey Hill

733 E Philadelphia Ave, Boyertown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.17
$--
$--
$--

Turkey Hill

798 N Charlotte St, Pottstown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.55
$3.95
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Smart Mart at 63 W High St. As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.95 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Pottstown Daily

Pottstown Daily

Pottstown, PA
8
Followers
20
Post
951
Views
ABOUT

With Pottstown Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
City
Pottstown, PA
Pottstown, PA
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Sunoco#Smart Mart
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Pottstown, PAPosted by
Pottstown Daily

Pottstown gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(POTTSTOWN, PA) Depending on where you fill up in Pottstown, you could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon on gas. Smart Mart at 63 W High St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.95 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sunoco at 381 W High St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.