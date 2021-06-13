High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Pottstown as of Sunday

(POTTSTOWN, PA) Gas prices vary across the Pottstown area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.24 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.95 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.12 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Pottstown area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sunoco, at 381 W High St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco 381 W High St, Pottstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.69

Sunoco 1435 E High St, Pottstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.65 $ --

Turkey Hill 1600 W High St, Stowe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ --

Turkey Hill 3051 E High St, Sanatoga

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ 3.57 $ 3.97 $ --

Turkey Hill 733 E Philadelphia Ave, Boyertown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ -- $ -- $ --

Turkey Hill 798 N Charlotte St, Pottstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.55 $ 3.95 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Smart Mart at 63 W High St. As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.95 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.