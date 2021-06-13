High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Pottstown as of Sunday
(POTTSTOWN, PA) Gas prices vary across the Pottstown area, with some registering significantly above the average.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.24 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.95 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.12 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Pottstown area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sunoco, at 381 W High St.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.39
$3.65
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.59
$3.99
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.17
$3.57
$3.97
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.17
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.55
$3.95
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Smart Mart at 63 W High St. As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.95 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.