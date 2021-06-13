Cancel
La Crosse, WI

Are you overpaying for gas in La Crosse? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

La Crosse News Beat
 8 days ago
(LA CROSSE, WI) Are you paying too much for gas in La Crosse?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.88 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the La Crosse area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Mobil, at 1823 Jackson St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil

1823 Jackson St, La Crosse
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Kwik Trip

506 Cass St, La Crosse
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.64
$3.09

Kwik Trip

2506 South Ave , La Crosse
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.64
$--

Kwik Trip

921 Losey Blvd , La Crosse
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.64
$--

Kwik Trip

530 West Ave N, La Crosse
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.64
$--

Kwik Trip

3130 State Rd , La Crosse
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.64
$3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Kwik Trip at 9421 Wi-16. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

