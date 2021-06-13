Cancel
Griffin, GA

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Griffin as of Sunday

Griffin Post
Griffin Post
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N0avt_0aSzsq1c00

(GRIFFIN, GA) If you’re paying more than $2.90 for gas in the Griffin area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.32 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Griffin area ranged from $2.77 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.90 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Griffin area appeared to be at BP, at 401 W Taylor St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday:

BP

401 W Taylor St, Griffin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.59
$3.99
$--

BP

1700 Zebulon Rd, Griffin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.15
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.15

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Exxon at 3420 Jackson Rd. As of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.77 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

