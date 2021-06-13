High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Griffin as of Sunday

(GRIFFIN, GA) If you’re paying more than $2.90 for gas in the Griffin area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.32 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Griffin area ranged from $2.77 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.90 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Griffin area appeared to be at BP, at 401 W Taylor St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday:

BP 401 W Taylor St, Griffin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ --

BP 1700 Zebulon Rd, Griffin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.15 card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Exxon at 3420 Jackson Rd. As of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.77 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.