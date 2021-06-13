Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, ME

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Portland

Posted by 
Portland Post
Portland Post
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13e3Jd_0aSzsp8t00

(PORTLAND, ME) If you’re paying more than $3.05 for gas in the Portland area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Portland area ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.05 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Portland area appeared to be at Cumberland Farms, at 801 Washington Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:

Cumberland Farms

801 Washington Ave, Portland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

Gulf

159 Bridgton Rd, Westbrook
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.39
$3.59
$--

Cumberland Farms

730 Main St, Westbrook
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.18
$--
$--
$--

7-Eleven

1917 Forest Ave, Portland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.16
$3.56
$3.86
$3.19

Irving

65 Gray Rd, Falmouth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.16
$3.51
$3.86
$3.07

Cumberland Farms

512 Woodford St, Portland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.40
$3.62
$3.25

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BJ's at 513 -515 Warren Ave. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Portland Post

Portland Post

Portland, ME
5
Followers
19
Post
362
Views
ABOUT

With Portland Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, ME
City
Washington, ME
Portland, ME
Traffic
State
Washington State
Local
Maine Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Portland, MEPosted by
Portland Post

Here’s the cheapest gas in Portland Saturday

(PORTLAND, ME) Gas prices vary across in the Portland area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon. BJ's at 513 -515 Warren Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Cumberland Farms at 801 Washington Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.