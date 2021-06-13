Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Portland

(PORTLAND, ME) If you’re paying more than $3.05 for gas in the Portland area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Portland area ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.05 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Portland area appeared to be at Cumberland Farms, at 801 Washington Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:

Cumberland Farms 801 Washington Ave, Portland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Gulf 159 Bridgton Rd, Westbrook

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ --

Cumberland Farms 730 Main St, Westbrook

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.18 $ -- $ -- $ --

7-Eleven 1917 Forest Ave, Portland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.16 $ 3.56 $ 3.86 $ 3.19

Irving 65 Gray Rd, Falmouth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.16 $ 3.51 $ 3.86 $ 3.07

Cumberland Farms 512 Woodford St, Portland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.40 $ 3.62 $ 3.25

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BJ's at 513 -515 Warren Ave. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.