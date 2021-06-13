Cancel
Lufkin, TX

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Lufkin

Lufkin Daily
 8 days ago
(LUFKIN, TX) Gas prices vary across the Lufkin area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Lufkin area was $2.80 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.73 to $2.85 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Lufkin area appeared to be at Valero, at 612 S Timberland Dr.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Lufkin area that as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday:

Valero

612 S Timberland Dr, Lufkin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$2.99

Valero

1910 N Timberland Dr, Lufkin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.15
$3.45
$2.99

Chevron

3644 N Us-69, Lufkin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$2.89

Conoco

301 S Chestnut St, Lufkin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$--
$--
$--

Conoco

816 N Timberland Dr, Lufkin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

804 N Timberland Dr, Lufkin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$3.13
$3.43
$2.97

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 2500 Daniel Mccall Dr. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.73 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Lufkin, TX
ABOUT

With Lufkin Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

