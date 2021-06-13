Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Lufkin

(LUFKIN, TX) Gas prices vary across the Lufkin area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Lufkin area was $2.80 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.73 to $2.85 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Lufkin area appeared to be at Valero, at 612 S Timberland Dr.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Lufkin area that as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday:

Valero 612 S Timberland Dr, Lufkin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Valero 1910 N Timberland Dr, Lufkin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 2.99

Chevron 3644 N Us-69, Lufkin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Conoco 301 S Chestnut St, Lufkin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ -- $ --

Conoco 816 N Timberland Dr, Lufkin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 804 N Timberland Dr, Lufkin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.13 $ 3.43 $ 2.97

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 2500 Daniel Mccall Dr. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.73 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.