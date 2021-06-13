Cancel
Florence, AL

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Florence

Florence Dispatch
 8 days ago
(FLORENCE, AL) Gas prices vary across the Florence area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Florence area was $2.79 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.69 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Florence area appeared to be at Sheffield Tobacco & Deli, at 100 W 5Th St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Florence area that as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday:

Sheffield Tobacco & Deli

100 W 5Th St, Sheffield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

1319 E Chisolm Rd, Florence
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

29255 Cr-14, Florence
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99

Marathon

825 Cox Creek Pkwy, Florence
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.59
$2.99

Chevron

801 Cox Creek Pkwy, Florence
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$2.96

Quik Mart

358 Cox Creek Pkwy, Florence
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.49
$2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Gas Depot at 2207 Huntsville Rd. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Florence Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gasoline Prices#Gas Prices#Gasbuddy Sunday#Sheffield Tobacco Deli#Gas Depot
