Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Florence

(FLORENCE, AL) Gas prices vary across the Florence area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Florence area was $2.79 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.69 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Florence area appeared to be at Sheffield Tobacco & Deli, at 100 W 5Th St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Florence area that as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday:

Sheffield Tobacco & Deli 100 W 5Th St, Sheffield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 1319 E Chisolm Rd, Florence

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 29255 Cr-14, Florence

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Marathon 825 Cox Creek Pkwy, Florence

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 2.99

Chevron 801 Cox Creek Pkwy, Florence

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 2.96

Quik Mart 358 Cox Creek Pkwy, Florence

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Gas Depot at 2207 Huntsville Rd. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.