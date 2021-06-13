Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
East Lansing, MI

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in East Lansing

Posted by 
East Lansing Today
East Lansing Today
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H6j4F_0aSzsiD200

(EAST LANSING, MI) Gas prices vary across the East Lansing area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.53 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.86 per gallon to $3.39, with an average price of $3.16 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the East Lansing area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the East Lansing area appeared to be at WOW!, at 601 W Saginaw St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday:

WOW!

601 W Saginaw St, Lansing
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

3000 Dunckel Rd, Lansing
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$3.35

Marathon

1435 E Grand River Ave, East Lansing
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.24
$3.29
$3.59
$--

Mobil

2704 Lake Lansing Rd, Lansing
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.24
$3.54
$3.94
$3.25

Marathon

3495 Okemos Rd, Okemos
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.24
$3.44
$3.74
$3.33

Speedway

7765 E Old Mi-78, East Lansing
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.20
$3.27
$3.57
$3.25

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 5800 Park Lake Rd. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.86 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

East Lansing Today

East Lansing Today

East Lansing, MI
4
Followers
20
Post
583
Views
ABOUT

With East Lansing Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake, MI
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gasoline Prices#Gas Prices#Gasbuddy Sunday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
News Break
Costco
Related
East Lansing, MIPosted by
East Lansing Today

Save $0.47 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in East Lansing

(EAST LANSING, MI) Depending on where you fill up in East Lansing, you could be saving up to $0.47 per gallon on gas. Costco at 5800 Park Lake Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.92 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at WOW! at 601 W Saginaw St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.
Lansing, MIPosted by
East Lansing Today

Daily Weather Forecast For East. Lansing

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in East. Lansing: Sunday, June 20: Areas of fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight; Monday, June 21: Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, June 22: Sunny during
East Lansing, MIPosted by
East Lansing Today

This is the cheapest gas in East Lansing right now

(EAST LANSING, MI) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the East Lansing area offering savings of $0.53 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 5800 Park Lake Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.86 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.39 at WOW! at 601 W Saginaw St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.