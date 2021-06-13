Are you overpaying for gas in Logan? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(LOGAN, UT) Are you paying too much for gas in Logan?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.19 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.27 per gallon to $3.46, with an average price of $3.38 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Logan area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Logan area appeared to be at Shell, at 1436 N 1200 E.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 1436 N 1200 E, Logan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.46 $ 3.57 $ 3.69 $ 3.45

Thomas Petroleum 1070 W 200 N , Logan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.42 $ 3.54 $ 3.72 $ 3.49

Texaco 970 N Main St, Logan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 1000 W 200 N, Logan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.54 $ 3.69 $ 3.29

7-Eleven 1395 N Main St, Logan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.55 $ 3.73 $ --

Chevron 904 S Main St, Logan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.54 $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 145 W Cache Valley Blvd. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.27 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.