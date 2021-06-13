Cancel
Logan, UT

Are you overpaying for gas in Logan? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Posted by 
Logan Daily
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZiJqH_0aSzshKJ00

(LOGAN, UT) Are you paying too much for gas in Logan?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.19 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.27 per gallon to $3.46, with an average price of $3.38 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Logan area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Logan area appeared to be at Shell, at 1436 N 1200 E.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

1436 N 1200 E, Logan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.46
$3.57
$3.69
$3.45

Thomas Petroleum

1070 W 200 N , Logan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.42
$3.54
$3.72
$3.49

Texaco

970 N Main St, Logan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

1000 W 200 N, Logan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$3.54
$3.69
$3.29

7-Eleven

1395 N Main St, Logan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$3.55
$3.73
$--

Chevron

904 S Main St, Logan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$3.54
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 145 W Cache Valley Blvd. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.27 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Logan, UT
ABOUT

With Logan Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
