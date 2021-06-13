Paying too much for gas Fairbanks? Analysis shows most expensive station

(FAIRBANKS, AK) If you’re paying more than $3.36 for gas in the Fairbanks area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.29 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Fairbanks area was $3.36 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.21 to $3.5 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Fairbanks area appeared to be at Curry's Corner, at 660 Old Steese Hwy N.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Fairbanks area that as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:

Curry's Corner 660 Old Steese Hwy N, Fairbanks

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.50 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 333 Illinois St, Fairbanks

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.59 $ 3.69 $ 3.19

Gas Line 80 5Th St, Fairbanks

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.44 $ -- $ -- $ 3.17

Tesoro 446 Old Chena Pump Rd, Fairbanks

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Sourdough Fuel 245 Farmers Loop Rd, Fairbanks

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.37 $ 3.52 $ 3.67 $ 3.17

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Alaska Fuel Services at 2090 Van Horn Rd. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.21 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.