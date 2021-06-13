Cancel
Fairbanks, AK

Paying too much for gas Fairbanks? Analysis shows most expensive station

Fairbanks Bulletin
 8 days ago
(FAIRBANKS, AK) If you’re paying more than $3.36 for gas in the Fairbanks area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.29 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Fairbanks area was $3.36 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.21 to $3.5 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Fairbanks area appeared to be at Curry's Corner, at 660 Old Steese Hwy N.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Fairbanks area that as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:

Curry's Corner

660 Old Steese Hwy N, Fairbanks
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.50
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

333 Illinois St, Fairbanks
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$3.59
$3.69
$3.19

Gas Line

80 5Th St, Fairbanks
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.44
$--
$--
$3.17

Tesoro

446 Old Chena Pump Rd, Fairbanks
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$3.19

Sourdough Fuel

245 Farmers Loop Rd, Fairbanks
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.37
$3.52
$3.67
$3.17

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Alaska Fuel Services at 2090 Van Horn Rd. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.21 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

