Cookeville, TN

Where’s the most expensive gas in Cookeville?

Posted by 
Cookeville Daily
Cookeville Daily
 8 days ago
(COOKEVILLE, TN) If you’re paying more than $2.82 for gas in the Cookeville area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.36 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Cookeville area ranged from $2.63 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.82 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Cookeville area appeared to be at Shell, at 340 W Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Cookeville area that as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

340 W Main St, Algood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Minit Mart

1110 S Jefferson Ave, Cookeville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$--
$--
$3.37

Shell

55 N Washington Ave, Cookeville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Shell

98 S Willow Ave, Cookeville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.49
$--

Shell

891 W Jackson St, Cookeville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99

Exxon

1040 S Willow Ave, Cookeville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.34

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Super Gas at 660 N Willow Ave. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.63 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Cookeville, TN
ABOUT

With Cookeville Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

