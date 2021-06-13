Where’s the most expensive gas in Cookeville?

(COOKEVILLE, TN) If you’re paying more than $2.82 for gas in the Cookeville area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.36 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Cookeville area ranged from $2.63 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.82 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Cookeville area appeared to be at Shell, at 340 W Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Cookeville area that as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 340 W Main St, Algood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Minit Mart 1110 S Jefferson Ave, Cookeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ -- $ 3.37

Shell 55 N Washington Ave, Cookeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 98 S Willow Ave, Cookeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ --

Shell 891 W Jackson St, Cookeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Exxon 1040 S Willow Ave, Cookeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.34

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Super Gas at 660 N Willow Ave. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.63 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.