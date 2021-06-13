Where’s the most expensive gas in Casper?

(CASPER, WY) Gas prices vary across the Casper area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.24 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.91 per gallon to $3.15, with an average price of $3.01 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Casper area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Casper area appeared to be at Exxon, at 1968 E Yellowstone Hwy.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Casper area that as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 1968 E Yellowstone Hwy, Casper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.10 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ --

Loaf 'N Jug 4380 S Poplar St, Casper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ 3.43 $ 3.83 $ --

Loaf 'N Jug 938 S Poplar St, Casper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.34 $ 3.79 $ 3.29

Loaf 'N Jug 3597 Salt Creek Hwy, Casper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.06 $ 3.36 $ 3.76 $ 3.29

Town Pump 701 W Collins Dr, Casper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.45 $ 3.65 $ 3.31

Loaf 'N Jug 59 S Curtis St, Evansville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.75 $ 3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Kum & Go at 3 N Curtis St. As of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.91 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.