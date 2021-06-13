Cancel
Casper, WY

Where’s the most expensive gas in Casper?

Casper Updates
Casper Updates
 8 days ago
(CASPER, WY) Gas prices vary across the Casper area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.24 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.91 per gallon to $3.15, with an average price of $3.01 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Casper area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Casper area appeared to be at Exxon, at 1968 E Yellowstone Hwy.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Casper area that as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon

1968 E Yellowstone Hwy, Casper
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.10
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$--

Loaf 'N Jug

4380 S Poplar St, Casper
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.13
$3.43
$3.83
$--

Loaf 'N Jug

938 S Poplar St, Casper
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.34
$3.79
$3.29

Loaf 'N Jug

3597 Salt Creek Hwy, Casper
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.06
$3.36
$3.76
$3.29

Town Pump

701 W Collins Dr, Casper
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.45
$3.65
$3.31

Loaf 'N Jug

59 S Curtis St, Evansville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.35
$3.75
$3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Kum & Go at 3 N Curtis St. As of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.91 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

