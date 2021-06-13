Cancel
State College, PA

Are you overpaying for gas in State College? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

State College Voice
 8 days ago
(STATE COLLEGE, PA) Are you paying too much for gas in State College?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.28 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the State College area ranged from $2.91 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.15 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the State College area appeared to be at Sunoco, at 106 N Atherton St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco

106 N Atherton St, State College
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.59

Uni-Mart

1200 S Atherton St, State College
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

Uni-Mart

1209 N Atherton St, State College
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$--
$--
$3.49
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

Sheetz

120 Southridge Plaza, State College
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.89
$3.75

Giant

255 Northland Ctr, State College
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$--

Choice

1320 E College Ave, State College
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$3.24
$3.54
$--
card
card$3.19
$3.34
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 381 Benner Pike. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.91 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

