Are you overpaying for gas in State College? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(STATE COLLEGE, PA) Are you paying too much for gas in State College?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.28 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the State College area ranged from $2.91 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.15 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the State College area appeared to be at Sunoco, at 106 N Atherton St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco 106 N Atherton St, State College

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59

Uni-Mart 1200 S Atherton St, State College

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Uni-Mart 1209 N Atherton St, State College

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49 card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sheetz 120 Southridge Plaza, State College

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ 3.75

Giant 255 Northland Ctr, State College

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ --

Choice 1320 E College Ave, State College

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ -- card card $ 3.19 $ 3.34 $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 381 Benner Pike. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.91 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.