Analysis shows most expensive gas in Harrisonburg

(HARRISONBURG, VA) If you’re paying more than $2.82 for gas in the Harrisonburg area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.38 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Harrisonburg area ranged from $2.75 per gallon to $3.13, with an average price of $2.82 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Harrisonburg area appeared to be at Liberty, at 3305 S Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Harrisonburg area that as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday:

Liberty 3305 S Main St, Harrisonburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ 3.53 $ 3.93 $ --

Melrose City Grocery and Deli 5101 N Valley Pike, Harrisonburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ 3.55 $ 2.99

Sheetz 798 E Market St, Harrisonburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.13 $ 3.53 $ 2.99

Mobil 1010 W Market St, Harrisonburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.23 $ 3.63 $ 2.99

Liberty 953 S High St, Harrisonburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.13 $ 3.53 $ 2.99

Speedway 1437 S Main St, Harrisonburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart at 171 Burgess Rd. As of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.75 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.