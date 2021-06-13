Cancel
Harrisonburg, VA

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Harrisonburg

Posted by 
Harrisonburg Times
Harrisonburg Times
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JgQcO_0aSzsa9E00

(HARRISONBURG, VA) If you’re paying more than $2.82 for gas in the Harrisonburg area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.38 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Harrisonburg area ranged from $2.75 per gallon to $3.13, with an average price of $2.82 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Harrisonburg area appeared to be at Liberty, at 3305 S Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Harrisonburg area that as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday:

Liberty

3305 S Main St, Harrisonburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.13
$3.53
$3.93
$--

Melrose City Grocery and Deli

5101 N Valley Pike, Harrisonburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.15
$3.55
$2.99

Sheetz

798 E Market St, Harrisonburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$3.13
$3.53
$2.99

Mobil

1010 W Market St, Harrisonburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$3.23
$3.63
$2.99

Liberty

953 S High St, Harrisonburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$3.13
$3.53
$2.99

Speedway

1437 S Main St, Harrisonburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$--
$--
$2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart at 171 Burgess Rd. As of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.75 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Harrisonburg, VA
11
Followers
20
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Harrisonburg Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

