Analysis shows most expensive gas in Harrisonburg
(HARRISONBURG, VA) If you’re paying more than $2.82 for gas in the Harrisonburg area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.38 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Harrisonburg area ranged from $2.75 per gallon to $3.13, with an average price of $2.82 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Harrisonburg area appeared to be at Liberty, at 3305 S Main St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Harrisonburg area that as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.13
$3.53
$3.93
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.15
$3.55
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.13
$3.53
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.23
$3.63
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.13
$3.53
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$--
$--
$2.99
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart at 171 Burgess Rd. As of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.75 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.