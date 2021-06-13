Analysis shows most expensive gas in Lebanon

(LEBANON, PA) Gas prices vary across the Lebanon area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.22 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.95 per gallon to $3.17, with an average price of $3.07 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Lebanon area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Turkey Hill, at 298 W Lincoln Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday:

Turkey Hill 298 W Lincoln Ave, Myerstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ 3.57 $ 3.97 $ --

Exxon 299 W Lincoln Ave, Myerstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ 3.57 $ 3.97 $ 3.49

Turkey Hill 1201 W Maple St, Lebanon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ -- $ -- $ --

Turkey Hill 716 E Lehman St, Lebanon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ --

Quick Stop 135 S 12Th St, Lebanon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.69 $ --

Weis Markets 800 S 12Th St, Lebanon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.47

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to USA Gas at 742 Walnut St. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.95 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.