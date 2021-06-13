Cancel
Lebanon, PA

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Lebanon

Posted by 
Lebanon Daily
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BCl6C_0aSzsZDN00

(LEBANON, PA) Gas prices vary across the Lebanon area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.22 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.95 per gallon to $3.17, with an average price of $3.07 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Lebanon area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Turkey Hill, at 298 W Lincoln Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday:

Turkey Hill

298 W Lincoln Ave, Myerstown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.17
$3.57
$3.97
$--

Exxon

299 W Lincoln Ave, Myerstown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.17
$3.57
$3.97
$3.49

Turkey Hill

1201 W Maple St, Lebanon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.12
$--
$--
$--

Turkey Hill

716 E Lehman St, Lebanon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.49
$3.89
$--

Quick Stop

135 S 12Th St, Lebanon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$3.69
$--

Weis Markets

800 S 12Th St, Lebanon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.47

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to USA Gas at 742 Walnut St. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.95 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

