Meridian, MS

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Meridian

Meridian News Beat
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36uofm_0aSzsYKe00

(MERIDIAN, MS) Gas prices vary across the Meridian area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.35 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Meridian area ranged from $2.44 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.68 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Meridian area appeared to be at Shell, at 617 22Nd Ave S.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Meridian area that as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

617 22Nd Ave S, Meridian
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

3103 St Paul St, Meridian
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Marathon

500 Ms-19 N, Meridian
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Texaco

1121 Ms-39, Meridian
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

325 Ms-19 N, Meridian
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Shell

1020 Ms-39 N, Meridian
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3310-B Ms-39. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.44 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Meridian, MS
