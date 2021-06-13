Analysis shows most expensive gas in Meridian

(MERIDIAN, MS) Gas prices vary across the Meridian area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.35 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Meridian area ranged from $2.44 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.68 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Meridian area appeared to be at Shell, at 617 22Nd Ave S.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Meridian area that as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 617 22Nd Ave S, Meridian

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 3103 St Paul St, Meridian

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 500 Ms-19 N, Meridian

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Texaco 1121 Ms-39, Meridian

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 325 Ms-19 N, Meridian

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1020 Ms-39 N, Meridian

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3310-B Ms-39. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.44 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.