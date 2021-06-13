Analysis shows most expensive gas in Meridian
(MERIDIAN, MS) Gas prices vary across the Meridian area, with some registering significantly above the average.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.35 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Meridian area ranged from $2.44 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.68 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Meridian area appeared to be at Shell, at 617 22Nd Ave S.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Meridian area that as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3310-B Ms-39. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.44 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.