Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Sanford

(SANFORD, NC) Gas prices vary across the Sanford area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.32 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Sanford area ranged from $2.67 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.76 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Sanford area appeared to be at Marathon, at 3420 Wicker St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon 3420 Wicker St, Sanford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Valero 3201 Carbonton Rd, Sanford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Kelly's 3107 Hawkins Ave, Sanford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.49 $ --

Exxon 3901 Hawkins Ave , Sanford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Short Stop 713 W Main St, Sanford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.80 $ -- $ -- $ --

CITGO 307 Carthage St, Sanford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy Express at 3288 Nc-87 S. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.67 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.