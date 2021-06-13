Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sanford, NC

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Sanford

Posted by 
Sanford Updates
Sanford Updates
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dVgCu_0aSzsXRv00

(SANFORD, NC) Gas prices vary across the Sanford area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.32 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Sanford area ranged from $2.67 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.76 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Sanford area appeared to be at Marathon, at 3420 Wicker St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon

3420 Wicker St, Sanford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.19

Valero

3201 Carbonton Rd, Sanford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Kelly's

3107 Hawkins Ave, Sanford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.49
$--

Exxon

3901 Hawkins Ave , Sanford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$--
$--
$3.25

Short Stop

713 W Main St, Sanford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.80
$--
$--
$--

CITGO

307 Carthage St, Sanford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy Express at 3288 Nc-87 S. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.67 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Sanford Updates

Sanford Updates

Sanford, NC
27
Followers
19
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sanford Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sanford, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Marathon#Murphy Express
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Sanford, NCPosted by
Sanford Updates

This is the cheapest gas in Sanford right now

(SANFORD, NC) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Sanford area offering savings of $0.37 per gallon. Sobe Mart at 810 Hawkins Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.62 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Marathon at 3420 Wicker St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.