Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Waterloo, IA

Are you overpaying for gas in Waterloo? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Posted by 
Waterloo Dispatch
Waterloo Dispatch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EycQi_0aSzsWZC00

(WATERLOO, IA) If you’re paying more than $2.81 for gas in the Waterloo area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.26 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Waterloo area ranged from $2.64 per gallon to $2.9, with an average price of $2.81 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Waterloo area appeared to be at Cenex, at 2323 Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Waterloo area that as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:

Cenex

2323 Main St, Cedar Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.90
$--
$--
$--

Kwik Star

1636 W 4Th St, Waterloo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Kwik Star

111 E Donald St, Waterloo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.59
$3.08

Casey's

3035 Logan Ave, Waterloo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Conoco

123 East 18Th St, Cedar Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.15
$3.64
$--

Kwik Star

1214 Franklin St, Waterloo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Fleet Farm at 400 W Ridgeway Ave. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.64 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Waterloo Dispatch

Waterloo Dispatch

Waterloo, IA
17
Followers
20
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Waterloo Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Waterloo, IA
Traffic
City
Waterloo, IA
Local
Iowa Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gasbuddy Sunday#Cenex#Fleet Farm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Waterloo, IAPosted by
Waterloo Dispatch

Where's the cheapest gas in Waterloo?

(WATERLOO, IA) Gas prices vary across in the Waterloo area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.25 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 210 E Tower Park Dr. Regular there was listed at $2.65 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.9 at Cenex at 2323 Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.