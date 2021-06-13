Are you overpaying for gas in Waterloo? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(WATERLOO, IA) If you’re paying more than $2.81 for gas in the Waterloo area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.26 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Waterloo area ranged from $2.64 per gallon to $2.9, with an average price of $2.81 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Waterloo area appeared to be at Cenex, at 2323 Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Waterloo area that as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:

Cenex 2323 Main St, Cedar Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.90 $ -- $ -- $ --

Kwik Star 1636 W 4Th St, Waterloo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Kwik Star 111 E Donald St, Waterloo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.59 $ 3.08

Casey's 3035 Logan Ave, Waterloo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Conoco 123 East 18Th St, Cedar Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.15 $ 3.64 $ --

Kwik Star 1214 Franklin St, Waterloo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Fleet Farm at 400 W Ridgeway Ave. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.64 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.