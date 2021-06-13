Are you overpaying for gas in Waterloo? Survey shows most, least expensive stations
(WATERLOO, IA) If you’re paying more than $2.81 for gas in the Waterloo area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.26 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Waterloo area ranged from $2.64 per gallon to $2.9, with an average price of $2.81 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Waterloo area appeared to be at Cenex, at 2323 Main St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Waterloo area that as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.90
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$3.59
$3.08
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.15
$3.64
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Fleet Farm at 400 W Ridgeway Ave. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.64 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.