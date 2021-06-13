High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Salisbury as of Sunday

(SALISBURY, MD) Gas prices vary across the Salisbury area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.19 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Salisbury area was $2.89 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.8 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Salisbury area appeared to be at Valero, at 27430 Ocean Gateway.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Salisbury area that as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday:

Valero 27430 Ocean Gateway, Hebron

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Unbranded 104 Gordy Rd, Salisbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.17 $ 3.59 $ 3.19 card card $ 2.95 $ 3.17 $ 3.59 $ 3.19

Valero 1215 Mount Hermon Rd, Salisbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.90 $ 3.19 $ 3.51 $ --

Wawa 670 S Salisbury Blvd , Salisbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.31 $ -- $ 3.05

Royal Farms 101 N Salisbury Blvd, Salisbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.49 $ --

Exxon 444 Snow Hill Rd, Salisbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.49 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 2700 N Salisbury Blvd. As of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.8 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.