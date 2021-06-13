Cancel
Salisbury, MD

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Salisbury as of Sunday

Salisbury Dispatch
 8 days ago
(SALISBURY, MD) Gas prices vary across the Salisbury area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.19 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Salisbury area was $2.89 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.8 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Salisbury area appeared to be at Valero, at 27430 Ocean Gateway.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Salisbury area that as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday:

Valero

27430 Ocean Gateway, Hebron
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Unbranded

104 Gordy Rd, Salisbury
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$3.17
$3.59
$3.19
card
card$2.95
$3.17
$3.59
$3.19

Valero

1215 Mount Hermon Rd, Salisbury
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.90
$3.19
$3.51
$--

Wawa

670 S Salisbury Blvd , Salisbury
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.31
$--
$3.05

Royal Farms

101 N Salisbury Blvd, Salisbury
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.49
$--

Exxon

444 Snow Hill Rd, Salisbury
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$--
$3.49
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 2700 N Salisbury Blvd. As of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.8 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Salisbury Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

