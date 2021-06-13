High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Salisbury as of Sunday
(SALISBURY, MD) Gas prices vary across the Salisbury area, with some registering significantly above the average.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.19 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Salisbury area was $2.89 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.8 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Salisbury area appeared to be at Valero, at 27430 Ocean Gateway.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Salisbury area that as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$3.17
$3.59
$3.19
|card
card$2.95
$3.17
$3.59
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.90
$3.19
$3.51
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.31
$--
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$3.49
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$--
$3.49
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 2700 N Salisbury Blvd. As of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.8 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.