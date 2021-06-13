Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Statesville, NC

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Statesville as of Sunday

Posted by 
Statesville Updates
Statesville Updates
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=402G7m_0aSzsUnk00

(STATESVILLE, NC) Are you paying too much for gas in Statesville?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.88 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Statesville area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Statesville area appeared to be at Sheetz, at 1244 Wilkesboro Hwy.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday:

Sheetz

1244 Wilkesboro Hwy, Statesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.79
$3.09

Shell

1245 Wilkesboro Hwy, Statesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

BP

1310 Wilkesboro Hwy, Statesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09

Exxon

711 Sullivan Rd, Statesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$--
$--
$2.99

BP

1000 Davie Ave, Statesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

BP

1205 E Garner Bagnal Blvd, Statesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.66
$2.97

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 907 Old Mountain Rd. As of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Statesville Updates

Statesville Updates

Statesville, NC
17
Followers
20
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Statesville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Statesville, NC
Traffic
City
Statesville, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sheetz#Shell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Statesville, NCPosted by
Statesville Updates

Here’s the cheapest gas in Statesville Saturday

(STATESVILLE, NC) According to Statesville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.23 per gallon on gas. Pump-N-Shop at 225 N Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.76 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sheetz at 1244 Wilkesboro Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Statesville, NCPosted by
Statesville Updates

Sunday sun alert in Statesville — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(STATESVILLE, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Statesville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!