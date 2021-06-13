High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Statesville as of Sunday

(STATESVILLE, NC) Are you paying too much for gas in Statesville?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.88 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Statesville area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Statesville area appeared to be at Sheetz, at 1244 Wilkesboro Hwy.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday:

Sheetz 1244 Wilkesboro Hwy, Statesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.09

Shell 1245 Wilkesboro Hwy, Statesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 1310 Wilkesboro Hwy, Statesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Exxon 711 Sullivan Rd, Statesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

BP 1000 Davie Ave, Statesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 1205 E Garner Bagnal Blvd, Statesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.66 $ 2.97

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 907 Old Mountain Rd. As of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.