Analysis shows most expensive gas in Dover
(DOVER, DE) If you’re paying more than $2.91 for gas in the Dover area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.26 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.73 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.91 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Dover area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Valero, at 530 N Dupont Hwy.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.39
$3.21
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$3.23
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.37
$3.75
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.31
$3.63
$3.22
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.59
$3.23
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 1572 N Dupont Hwy. As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.73 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.