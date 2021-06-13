Analysis shows most expensive gas in Dover

(DOVER, DE) If you’re paying more than $2.91 for gas in the Dover area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.26 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.73 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.91 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Dover area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Valero, at 530 N Dupont Hwy.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday:

Valero 530 N Dupont Hwy, Dover

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.21

Mike's Food Mart 1272 S Governors Ave, Dover

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99 card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Exxon 1710 N Dupont Hwy, Dover

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.23

Valero 2636 S State St, Rising Sun-Lebanon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.37 $ 3.75 $ --

Valero 761 Main St, Cheswold

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.31 $ 3.63 $ 3.22

Royal Farms 5456 N Dupont Hwy, Cheswold

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.23

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 1572 N Dupont Hwy. As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.73 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.