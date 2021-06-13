Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dover, DE

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Dover

Posted by 
Dover News Watch
Dover News Watch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fP7J0_0aSzsS2I00

(DOVER, DE) If you’re paying more than $2.91 for gas in the Dover area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.26 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.73 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.91 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Dover area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Valero, at 530 N Dupont Hwy.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday:

Valero

530 N Dupont Hwy, Dover
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.39
$3.21

Mike's Food Mart

1272 S Governors Ave, Dover
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09

Exxon

1710 N Dupont Hwy, Dover
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$3.23

Valero

2636 S State St, Rising Sun-Lebanon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.37
$3.75
$--

Valero

761 Main St, Cheswold
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.31
$3.63
$3.22

Royal Farms

5456 N Dupont Hwy, Cheswold
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.59
$3.23

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 1572 N Dupont Hwy. As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.73 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Dover News Watch

Dover News Watch

Dover, DE
30
Followers
19
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Dover News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Delaware Traffic
City
Dover, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dupont#S Club#Valero
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Dover, DEPosted by
Dover News Watch

Dover events coming soon

1. Adoracion en Espanol/Spanish Worship; 2. Central DE NPHC Health & Wealth Fashion Show; 3. #dogood Benefit for Young Survivors in Action - DBCC; 4. A Full Moon Capricorn Illumination Circle →; 5. A Dark Moon Circle: That Was Then, This Is Now;
Dover, DEPosted by
Dover News Watch

Top homes for sale in Dover

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: The Boardwalk is a cozy, ranch home that features three bedrooms, two baths, and a two-car garage. The owners suite is comfortably tucked at
Dover, DEPosted by
Dover News Watch

This is the cheapest gas in Dover right now

(DOVER, DE) Depending on where you fill up in Dover, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on gas. Sam's Club at 1572 N Dupont Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.71 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Valero at 3668 N Dupont Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.01.