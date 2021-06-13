Where’s the most expensive gas in Winchester?

(WINCHESTER, VA) If you’re paying more than $2.88 for gas in the Winchester area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.36 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $3.15, with an average price of $2.88 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Winchester area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Jordan Springs Market, at 741 Jordan Springs Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Winchester area that as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:

Jordan Springs Market 741 Jordan Springs Rd, Stephenson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ 3.26 $ 2.99

CITGO 202 East Cork St, Winchester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 2.99

Exxon 601 Berryville Ave, Winchester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 2.99

Liberty 7 E Gerrard St, Winchester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 2.99

Liberty 943 Berryville Ave, Winchester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ --

Shell 1217 Berryville Ave, Winchester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 251 Front Royal Pike. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.