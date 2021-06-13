Cancel
Winchester, VA

Where’s the most expensive gas in Winchester?

Winchester News Alert
Winchester News Alert
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=061Fbw_0aSzsR9Z00

(WINCHESTER, VA) If you’re paying more than $2.88 for gas in the Winchester area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.36 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $3.15, with an average price of $2.88 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Winchester area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Jordan Springs Market, at 741 Jordan Springs Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Winchester area that as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:

Jordan Springs Market

741 Jordan Springs Rd, Stephenson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$--
$3.26
$2.99

CITGO

202 East Cork St, Winchester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.59
$2.99

Exxon

601 Berryville Ave, Winchester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$2.99

Liberty

7 E Gerrard St, Winchester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.59
$2.99

Liberty

943 Berryville Ave, Winchester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.69
$--

Shell

1217 Berryville Ave, Winchester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.59
$2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 251 Front Royal Pike. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

24
Followers
19
Post
2K+
Views
