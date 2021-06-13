Analysis shows most expensive gas in Dubuque
(DUBUQUE, IA) If you’re paying more than $2.97 for gas in the Dubuque area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.54 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Dubuque area ranged from $2.8 per gallon to $3.34, with an average price of $2.97 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Hy-Vee, at 300 S Locust St.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.34
$2.94
$3.54
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.29
$2.89
$3.49
$3.14
|card
card$3.34
$2.94
$3.54
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.24
$2.94
$3.54
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.49
$3.29
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Conoco at 1405 Central Ave. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.8 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.