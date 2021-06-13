Analysis shows most expensive gas in Dubuque

(DUBUQUE, IA) If you’re paying more than $2.97 for gas in the Dubuque area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.54 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Dubuque area ranged from $2.8 per gallon to $3.34, with an average price of $2.97 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Hy-Vee, at 300 S Locust St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:

Hy-Vee 300 S Locust St, Dubuque

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ 2.94 $ 3.54 $ 3.19

Kwik Stop 1210 E 16Th St Dubuque Ia 52001, Dubuque

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.29 $ 2.89 $ 3.49 $ 3.14 card card $ 3.34 $ 2.94 $ 3.54 $ 3.19

Phillips 66 10 S Main St, Dubuque

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ 2.94 $ 3.54 $ 3.14

Conoco 448 Sinsinawa Ave, East Dubuque

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Conoco at 1405 Central Ave. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.8 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.