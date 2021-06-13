Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dubuque, IA

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Dubuque

Posted by 
Dubuque Journal
Dubuque Journal
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ndvLW_0aSzsQGq00

(DUBUQUE, IA) If you’re paying more than $2.97 for gas in the Dubuque area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.54 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Dubuque area ranged from $2.8 per gallon to $3.34, with an average price of $2.97 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Hy-Vee, at 300 S Locust St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:

Hy-Vee

300 S Locust St, Dubuque
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.34
$2.94
$3.54
$3.19

Kwik Stop

1210 E 16Th St Dubuque Ia 52001, Dubuque
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.29
$2.89
$3.49
$3.14
card
card$3.34
$2.94
$3.54
$3.19

Phillips 66

10 S Main St, Dubuque
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.24
$2.94
$3.54
$3.14

Conoco

448 Sinsinawa Ave, East Dubuque
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.49
$3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Conoco at 1405 Central Ave. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.8 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Dubuque Journal

Dubuque Journal

Dubuque, IA
9
Followers
20
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Dubuque Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Traffic
City
Dubuque, IA
Dubuque, IA
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gasbuddy Sunday#Hy Vee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Dubuque, IAPosted by
Dubuque Journal

Dubuque gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.54 per gallon

(DUBUQUE, IA) Depending on where you fill up in Dubuque, you could be saving up to $0.54 per gallon on gas. Conoco at 1405 Central Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.8 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Hy-Vee at 300 S Locust St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.34.
Dubuque, IAPosted by
Dubuque Journal

Top homes for sale in Dubuque

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Great west end location for this 3 bedroom, 2 bath split foyer on a great lot with a covered deck! Home has been
Dubuque, IAPosted by
Dubuque Journal

Dubuque events coming up

1. Step X; 2. Thirsty Thursday Open Mic; 3. MWTN 2021 FALL Writer's Workshop - Dubuque, IA (October 5-8); 4. Painting Nature at the Park Art Camp; 5. Kenny Wayne Shepherd with Duke Tumatoe;
Dubuque, IAPosted by
Dubuque Journal

Here’s the cheapest gas in Dubuque Saturday

(DUBUQUE, IA) Gas prices vary across in the Dubuque area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.54 per gallon. Conoco at 1405 Central Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.8 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Hy-Vee at 300 S Locust St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.34.