Paying too much for gas Rocky Mount? Analysis shows most expensive station

(ROCKY MOUNT, NC) Are you paying too much for gas in Rocky Mount?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.33 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.56 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.82 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Rocky Mount area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Rocky Mount area appeared to be at Shell, at 1336 Raleigh Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Rocky Mount area that as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 1336 Raleigh Rd, Rocky Mount

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.83 $ 3.23 $ 3.69 $ 2.99 card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.72 $ 3.04

Circle K 235 N Fairview Rd, Rocky Mount

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.30 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

Speedway 737 English Rd, Rocky Mount

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.16 $ -- $ 3.09

Circle K 3601 Sunset Ave, Rocky Mount

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.28 $ 3.67 $ 3.09

Exxon 4100 Sunset Ave, Rocky Mount

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ -- $ -- $ --

Circle K 1630 Sunset Ave, Rocky Mount

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.20 $ 3.45 $ 3.15

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Exxon at 3530 N Hathaway Blvd. As of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.56 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.