Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rocky Mount, NC

Paying too much for gas Rocky Mount? Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Rocky Mount Journal
Rocky Mount Journal
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cg8Gp_0aSzsPO700

(ROCKY MOUNT, NC) Are you paying too much for gas in Rocky Mount?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.33 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.56 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.82 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Rocky Mount area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Rocky Mount area appeared to be at Shell, at 1336 Raleigh Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Rocky Mount area that as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

1336 Raleigh Rd, Rocky Mount
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.83
$3.23
$3.69
$2.99
card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.72
$3.04

Circle K

235 N Fairview Rd, Rocky Mount
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.88
$3.30
$3.69
$3.09

Speedway

737 English Rd, Rocky Mount
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.16
$--
$3.09

Circle K

3601 Sunset Ave, Rocky Mount
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.86
$3.28
$3.67
$3.09

Exxon

4100 Sunset Ave, Rocky Mount
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.86
$--
$--
$--

Circle K

1630 Sunset Ave, Rocky Mount
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.20
$3.45
$3.15

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Exxon at 3530 N Hathaway Blvd. As of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.56 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Rocky Mount Journal

Rocky Mount Journal

Rocky Mount, NC
27
Followers
18
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Rocky Mount Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rocky Mount, NC
Traffic
City
Raleigh, NC
City
Rocky Mount, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gasbuddy Sunday#Shell#Exxon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Rocky Mount, NCPosted by
Rocky Mount Journal

Take a look at these homes on the market in Rocky Mount

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Great space ,four bedrooms,large kitchen/dining area/island,fireplace,located on 1.94 acres lot<p><strong>For open house information, contact ARVELLE MOORE, MOORE REAL ESTATE MKTG INC at 252-985-2026</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter"
Rocky Mount, NCPosted by
Rocky Mount Journal

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Rocky Mount

(ROCKY MOUNT, NC) Depending on where you fill up in Rocky Mount, you could be saving up to $0.34 per gallon on gas. Exxon at 3530 N Hathaway Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.56 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Circle K at 1630 Sunset Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.9.