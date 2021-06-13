Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Johnstown

(JOHNSTOWN, PA) Are you paying too much for gas in Johnstown?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.19 per gallon to $3.25, with an average price of $3.24 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Johnstown area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Johnstown area appeared to be at Sheetz, at 208 Haynes St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday:

Sheetz 208 Haynes St, Johnstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.95 $ 3.59

BP 335 Bedford St, Johnstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.29

Sheetz 1000 Broad St, Johnstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.95 $ 3.59

Sheetz 1791 Goucher St, Johnstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.95 $ 3.59

Westmont Service 1735 Goucher St, Johnstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.45 $ 3.65 $ --

Sunoco 309 Fairfield Ave, Johnstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.49 $ 4.00 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to WG Satterlee & Sons at 300 Parkhill Dr. As of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.19 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.