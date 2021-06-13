Cancel
Johnstown, PA

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Johnstown

Johnstown Digest
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rtd0Y_0aSzsOkc00

(JOHNSTOWN, PA) Are you paying too much for gas in Johnstown?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.19 per gallon to $3.25, with an average price of $3.24 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Johnstown area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Johnstown area appeared to be at Sheetz, at 208 Haynes St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday:

Sheetz

208 Haynes St, Johnstown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.55
$3.95
$3.59

BP

335 Bedford St, Johnstown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.29
$3.49
$3.29

Sheetz

1000 Broad St, Johnstown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.55
$3.95
$3.59

Sheetz

1791 Goucher St, Johnstown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.55
$3.95
$3.59

Westmont Service

1735 Goucher St, Johnstown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.45
$3.65
$--

Sunoco

309 Fairfield Ave, Johnstown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.49
$4.00
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to WG Satterlee & Sons at 300 Parkhill Dr. As of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.19 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Save up to $0.09 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Johnstown

(JOHNSTOWN, PA) According to Johnstown gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.09 per gallon on gas. WG Satterlee & Sons at 300 Parkhill Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.19 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Scoofies at 1257 Frankstown Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.28.
Gas savings: The cheapest station in Johnstown

(JOHNSTOWN, PA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Johnstown area offering savings of $0.06 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at WG Satterlee & Sons at 300 Parkhill Dr. Regular there was listed at $3.19 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.25 at Sheetz at 208 Haynes St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.