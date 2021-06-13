Cancel
Saint Cloud, MN

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Saint Cloud

Posted by 
St Cloud Updates
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kK3V4_0aSzsNrt00

(SAINT CLOUD, MN) Are you paying too much for gas in Saint Cloud?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.28 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Saint Cloud area ranged from $2.61 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.80 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Speedway, at 2510 2Nd St S.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

Speedway

2510 2Nd St S, St Cloud
card$2.89
Shell

4325 Clearwater Rd, St Cloud
card$2.89
$3.27

Shell

400 S Benton Dr, Sauk Rapids
card$2.88
Cenex

1030 33Rd St S, St Cloud
card$2.87
$3.35

Holiday

328 5Th Ave S, St Cloud
card$2.84
$3.04
$3.44
Kwik Trip

2211 Division St, St Cloud
card$2.84
$3.33
$3.04

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 3636 2Nd St S. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.61 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

St Cloud Updates

St Cloud, MN
With St Cloud Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

